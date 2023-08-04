No official word that India's Modi skipping BRICS summit, says Presidency

This follows reports from international media that Modi would be giving the gathering a miss.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency said that there had been no official word that Indian President Narendra Modi won’t be attending the BRICS summit in Johannesburg in August.

This follows reports from international media that Modi would be giving the gathering a miss.

If so, he will be one of two of the bloc’s leaders which include Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, who will be a virtual participant.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the summit to avoid invoking an international warrant for his arrest.

Presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, however, said that there’d been no confirmation that Modi also won’t be attending.

"Let’s rather remain with the facts as they stand, that we’ve not received any official information from the Indian government saying anything contrary to what we understand is the attendance of the summit. Should we be informed otherwise, we will make the necessary announcement."

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa will be hosting his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on an official state visit ahead of the BRICS summit on 22 of August.

The Presidency says a number of memoranda of agreement will be signed at the Union Buildings.