Nearly 300k learners missed school due to CoCT taxi strike, notes WC Edu Dept

Minibus taxis have not been running since Thursday afternoon following a fallout between taxi operators and the City of Cape Town over taxi impoundments.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department said more than 287,000 learners missed school on Friday due to the taxi strike.

More than 9,500 teachers have also been affected.

Minibus taxis have not been running since Thursday afternoon following a fallout between taxi operators and the City of Cape Town over taxi impoundments.

READ:

There have also been sporadic incidents of violence reported across the metro.

"The metro education districts were most affected by absenteeism, but challenges were experienced across the province. We simply cannot afford this kind of disruption to teaching and learning" said Education MEC David Maynier.