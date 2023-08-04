Almost 200 suspected zama zamas nabbed in Riverlea

This comes after protests this week where locals pleaded with the government to step in to stop the ongoing turf war between rival zama zama gang.

JOHANNESBURG - The police ministry revealed that at least 194 suspected zama zamas were arrested over the past three days in Riverlea, Johannesburg.

A special police task force has been deployed to the area following protests in the area this week where residents have cried out to government to intervene in the ongoing turf war between rival zama zama gangs.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is back in the area on Friday to host a community crime Imbizo.

On Friday morning, Cele joined a raid at the Zamimpilo informal settlement as pointed out by residents, who said it's a hideout spot for zama zamas.

The police arrested several suspected zama zamas and confiscated a large cache of illegal mining equipment.

Cele said police were making inroads into solving the issue “and what is funny is all of them and most of them are not South Africans. They are coming from different countries and mostly they will be undocumented.”

Residents in Riverlea have asked for a permanent police task force in the area to completely eradicate the issue of zama zamas.