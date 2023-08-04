Meyiwa trial: Witness tells court Khumalo refused to hand over Meyiwa's ID book

This follows cellphone analyst Lambertus Steyn previously confirmed a sim swap was done on Meyiwa’s cellphone number a day after he was killed with several calls appearing on phone records.

JOHANNESBURG - Senzo Meyiwa’s long-time friend Mthokozisi Thwala has told the court that Kelly Khumalo refused to hand over the footballer’s ID book after his death.

This comes after cellphone analyst Lambertus Steyn previously confirmed a sim swap was done on Meyiwa’s cellphone number a day after he was killed with several calls appearing on phone records.

While he added a sim swap could only be done by someone in possession of his ID, he could not tell the court who was behind the mysterious transaction.

Thwala is the State’s sixth witness to testify about the circumstances leading to the footballer’s death in an alleged robbery in 2014.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Zandile Mshololo probed Thwala about Meyiwa’s phone.

THE CROSS-EXAMINATION:

Mshololo: Who was in possession of the deceased’s cellphone from the place of the shooting incident to the hospital?

Thwala: I don’t know.

Mshololo: "You testified that Kelly Khumalo refused with the ID of the deceased. Did she tell you why?"

Thwala: "The reason she gave me was that she was going to wait for Senzo’s dad and brother. But she initially refused to give it to them as well but after police intervention, she eventually handed it over."

Thwala said he was shocked to hear the revelations about the footballer’s phone.

Mshololo: "There was evidence that there was a sim swap done on the deceased’s number and colonel Steyn further testified that a person who could do that was someone in possession of his ID book. I’m asking as a friend if you know anything about that."

Thwala: "I’m hearing it for the first time and I’m shocked that something like that would happen in his absence."