Meyiwa murder trial: Defence pokes holes in State witness' testimony

JOHANNESBURG - Senzo Meyiwa’s close friend Mthokozisi Thwala has refused to back down as defence lawyers in the high-profile murder trial try to poke holes in his testimony.

Thwala is back on the stand for a third day to give his version of events about the night the Bafana Bafana captain was killed in an alleged robbery in 2014.

He previously testified that the footballer was shot fighting off two intruders.

While Thwala gave a brief description of one of the alleged robbers, he told the court he didn’t get a good look at the second man and the knife he was wielding.

Defence lawyer Zandile Mshololo presseed Thwala on the robber’s identity.

"I am saying you cannot describe the knife the alleged second intruder was carrying because there was no second intruder in the house," said Mshololo.

"What I’m saying is that there was a second intruder in the house. I wouldn’t say there was when there wasn’t. That same person chased after me when I fled the house," said Thwala.

Mshololo continues to cast aspersions on Thwala’s testimony.