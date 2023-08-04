'It's a struggle': Some CT commuters left frustrated over taxi stay away

On Thursday, a decision was taken by Western Cape taxi bosses to pull their taxis from the road until next week Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Commuters at the Bellville transport interchange in Cape Town have vented their frustrations over the taxi stay away.

On Thursday, a decision was taken by Western Cape taxi bosses to pull their taxis from the road until next week Wednesday.

This follows recent events of minibus taxi seizures in Cape Town that have angered taxi operators.

The impoundments also led to violent clashes this week between taxi drivers and law enforcement officials.

ALSO READ:

• Golden Arrow moves operations out of Khayelitsha, Nyanga after driver shot

• CT Mayor Hill-Lewis condemns 'violence & lawlessness' during Santaco strike

• Golden Arrow plans full bus operation despite violence in wake of Santaco strike

• 2 Golden Arrow buses set alight at Nyanga bus terminus

• Cape Town taxi strike leaves commuters in limbo with trains services halted

• Santaco suspends taxi operations in Cape Town with immediate effect

The Bellville transport interchange is one of the busiest public transport hubs in Cape Town.

Usually around mid-morning, the place is abuzz with commuters making their way to or from work.

However, only a fraction of them are here waiting for a bus to take them to their respective destinations.

Eyewitness News spoke to a few commuters and this is what they had to say.

"It's very inconvenient for us because now you have to, not panic, but organise yourself to get to work," a female commuter said.

"I'm still waiting to get to work. Since this morning, I've been here waiting for the bus," another commuter said.

"It's a struggle," a second female commuter said.

There've been reports of burnt buses in some parts of Cape Town, however, law enforcement officials say they're out in full force to maintain law and order.

WATCH: CPT commuters walk home amid ongoing taxi strike