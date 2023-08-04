Home Affairs to deport undocumented illegal mining suspects

Police Minister Bheki Cele said 170 of those arrested are suspected to be undocumented foreigners.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Home Affairs has announced that it will deport undocumented people arrested during raids on illegal miners in Riverlea.

This week, a special police task force deployed to the Joburg west area nabbed 194 suspected zama zamas.

Residents of Riverlea said the Zamimpilo informal settlement harbours a lot of zama zama’s many of whom are foreigners.

This has been largely confirmed by the police ministry, which said many of the suspected illegal miners arrested were from Lesotho, Zimbabwe and other neighbouring countries.

Home Affairs acting chief director Albert Matsaung said the department is working with police to check the papers of all arrested persons.

"The are issues that have been raised in regard to the community of Zamimpilo; that it's infested with illegal immigrants. We have heard that we are going to partner with Saps (South African Police Service) just to make sure that area is cleaned."

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the special police task force will remain in Riverlea long enough to allow other departments to do their respective work in terms of audits and relocating the residents.