Gqeberha police seek help identifying decomposed body found in drain system

On Thursday, technicians carrying out electrical installations in the area noticed a body in the drain located next to the road they were working on.

Police have managed to retrieve the remains but have not yet been able to identify the body.

The police's Priscilla Naidu: “SAPS Mount Road detectives are seeking the community's assistance in identifying a decomposed body found in a drain on Thursday, 3 August 2023. The deceased is a male, however, due to the advanced decomposition, his race and age could not be determined.”