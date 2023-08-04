GOOD, EFF air views on Western Cape taxi stayaway

Taxi operations have been withdrawn across the province since Thursday afternoon, leaving thousands of commuters stranded.

CAPE TOWN - Political parties have chimed in on the taxi industry's stay away in the Western Cape.

Violence and intimidation has been reported in a number of communities across Cape Town.

Buses and private vehicles have also been torched, while a bus driver has been shot and wounded in Khayelitsha.

GOOD councillor in the City of Cape Town, Jonathan Cupido, said that commuters were the biggest losers in the battle between the City of Cape Town and the taxi industry.

"As the GOOD party, we respect the rights of Santaco to embark on strike action but cannot condone acts of violence or criminality. Taxi operators cannot hold the city to ransom."

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) provincial chairperson, Unathi Ntame, said that they were behind Santaco's decision to stay away.

"We want to tell you leadership of Santaco that the EFF stands ready to apply for a big march that will take the taxi associations to Ndabeni."

Santaco has distanced itself from the chaos and destruction experienced in Cape Town overnight and on Friday morning.