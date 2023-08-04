Golden Arrow plans full bus operation despite violence in wake of Santaco strike

Violence erupted in various parts of Cape Town on Thursday following a decision by Santaco to withdraw all minibus taxi operations.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow Bus Services plans to operate on all routes on Friday with diversions in place where necessary.

Two buses were set alight in Nyanga while another was damaged in Mfuleni.

A Golden Arrow bus has been stoned in Mfuleni, and two other busses were set alight in Nyanga @NtuthuzeloNene pic.twitter.com/9Nl44ez7DO ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 3, 2023

A provincial health department ambulance was also set alight.

The taxi council has, however, distanced itself from the violence and intimidation.

Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer: "Unfortunately, we will not be able to confirm whether each scheduled bus will operate as it normally does but our aim is to provide as much coverage as possible and to run services until we have assisted as many passengers as possible."