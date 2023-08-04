Golden Arrow moves operations out of Khayelitsha, Nyanga after driver shot

Sporadic incidents of violence have been reported in parts of Cape Town since Thursday, following a decision by Santaco to withdraw all minibus taxi operations.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow Bus Services has confirmed that a driver was shot and injured in Khayelitsha on Friday morning.

Golden Arrow's vehicles also continue to come under attack, with a bus torched in Khayelitsha on Friday morning.

On Thursday, two buses were set alight in Nyanga while another was damaged in Mfuleni.

The bus company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer: "It's been a very difficult morning. We were running services until after midnight last night and then straight back into it this morning. Unfortunately, we did have a bus set alight and one of our drivers sustained a gunshot wound to his leg, so we have had to move our operations out of Khayelitsha and out of Nyanga completely."

