DMRE vows to permanently close mining shafts in Riverlea by end of Sep

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy Andries Moatshe said they have found 26 open shafts and holes between Riverlea and Langlaagte.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has committed to permanently close all open shafts and holes in Riverlea by the end of September.

This came to light as various government departments attended an Illegal Mining Crime Imbizo in west of Johannesburg on Friday.

Riverlea residents have been complaining - through protests - that the area has become unsafe due to a growing population of zama zamas (illegal miners).

DMRE environmental director Andries Moatshe said they have found 26 open shafts and holes between Riverlea and Langlaagte.

He said in 14 of the wholes there were people.

"But we then made a resolution that the ones where there are no people, we will close immediately and that's what we did, and we backfilled all of them. Yes, it is a temporary situation."

Police Minister Bheki Cele said government cannot wait forever for the people underground to come out before sealing the holes.

"So, they must find their way out... our job is to close, we did not send them there."

Residents have complained that the sealed holes are re-opened by the illegal miners immediately once the police leave.