Disbarred lawyer Teffo claims he was assaulted by police during his arrest

Malesela Teffo was charged with assault, theft, fraud, and trespassing when he appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Disbarred advocate, Malesela Teffo, has asked for medical attention.

He said he was assaulted by police during his arrest.

Teffo appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Thursday where he was charged with assault, theft, fraud and trespassing.

The matter was remanded to Monday after it was revealed in court that Teffo refused to have his fingerprints taken and give his address.

Defence lawyer, Advocate Ike Khumalo, said his client believes that his life was in danger the longer he remains in custody.

“And this is a situation where he’s been refused medical attention, it is in those prevailing circumstances where he’s refused medical attention until his legal representative came in. He’d been refused to open a case until we insisted that you open the case of assault.”