CT Mayor Hill-Lewis condemns 'violence & lawlessness' during Santaco strike

On Thursday, Western Cape taxi leaders decided to withdraw taxi operations in the province until Wednesday. A number of violent incidents were also reported in various communities across the metro.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has attributed the violence and destruction experienced in the city to the taxi stay away.

On Thursday afternoon, Western Cape taxi leaders decided to withdraw taxi operations in Cape Town and across the province until Wednesday.

This left thousands of taxi commuters stranded during peak hour.

However, taxi umbrella body, Santaco, has denied that the incidents were related to their call for a stay away.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that law enforcement officers were out in full force on Friday morning to maintain law and order.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the violence and lawlessness associated with the Santaco strike action. Our office will work with the SAPS to enforce the law and hold anyone guilty of perpetrating public violence accountable. We will also not hesitate to lay a civil claim for any damages to infrastructure resulting from this strike."

Hill-Lewis said that MyCiTi bus services would continue operating as normal.

"We will have a very, very strong presence to make sure that the traffic can flow, that other buses and MyCiTi and so on can ferry their commuters safely. So, I would encourage people to treat it not quite business as usual but that the city can still function and people can get to and from work."