Correctional Services Dept to shed light on Zuma's imprisonment

Last month, the Constitutional Court dismissed a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal’s finding that Zuma’s release from prison on medical parole - just two months into his 15-month contempt of court sentence - was unlawful.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Correctional Services says it will announce a decision on whether former president Jacob Zuma will return to prison by next Thursday.

The SCA’s ruling left it in acting Department of Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale’s hands to decide if the time Zuma had spent on medical parole should count towards his sentence though.

Thobakgale has subsequently asked for submissions from interested parties.

On the back of growing pressure for a decision to be announced, the Department of Correctional Services spokesperson - Singabakho Nxumalo - said those submissions would be considered.

"Correctional Services is able to confirm that it has received representations from relevant parties on the incarceration term for the former President, Mr Jacob Zuma. The next phase is for the National Commissioner, Mr Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale to consider every material received, the judgment of the Supreme Court of Appeal and prescripts within the space of Corrections. Mr Thobakgale is to make his decision on or before 10 August."

Nxumalo said the decision will be announced publicly.

Meanwhile, AfriForum has added its voice to the call for Thobakgale to make an announcement on whether Zuma will return to prison.

While Zuma hasn’t finished serving his sentence in law, it’s up to Thobakgale to decide if the time he spent on medical parole should count as time served.

The commissioner has since asked for input from interested parties but has not yet made an announcement.

"It is unacceptable that South African citizens have to wait in suspense for 23 days to hear whether Zuma, who acts as if he is above the law, will indeed serve his full sentence in prison, as he should," said AfriForum’s spokesperson René van der Vyver.

AfriForum’s call follows a similar one from the Democratic Alliance.