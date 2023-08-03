WC task team set up to solve issues in taxi sector not working - Santaco

Its formation followed several violent confrontations between the City of Cape Town law enforcement officers and taxi operators in recent years.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Western Cape claims that a provincial task team set up to solve long-standing issues in the industry has been a waste of time.

Its formation followed several violent confrontations between the City of Cape Town law enforcement officers and taxi operators in recent years.

But Santaco spokesperson, Mandla Hermanus, said that its relationship with the provincial government had worsened since the task team was formed.

On Tuesday afternoon, protesting taxi operators clashed with law enforcement on Cape Town's station deck, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The city is currently enforcing its new amended traffic by-law which gives officers the power to impound unroadworthy vehicles on the spot.

"The idea was to prevent a stay away by the taxi industry, so we called off the stay away because there was a task team that was going to address the issues but what has happened on the ground is triple in terms of the impoundments."

Hermanus added that leaders in the taxi industry in Cape Town would convene a meeting on Thursday to plot a way forward.

"The law applies to us differently - it's harsher to us than to anyone else. So, those are the challenges we are facing, so we are saying let's go back to our members and tell them, in fact, we are telling them what we know that the task team has not worked in their favour."