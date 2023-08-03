WC Santaco meeting underway following violent clashes with CoCT officials

The recent seizure of several minibus taxis led to a protest by taxi operators at the Cape Town station deck on Tuesday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - The leadership of Santaco in the Western Cape is meeting in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, following this week’s violent clashes involving taxi operators and Cape Town law enforcement officials.

But the moment soon turned ugly, as police used stun grenades to disperse the gathering crowd.

Twenty-seven taxi operators were arrested during the commotion.

On Thursday morning, Western Cape taxi leaders started arriving at the Desmond Tutu Hall in Makhaza for their much-anticipated discussions.

At the heart of the matter is the recent violence witnessed this week in Cape Town.

Taxi industry bosses are also expected to discuss the new amended traffic by-law affecting taxi operations.

Among other things, the by-law gives traffic officers the power to impound unroadworthy vehicles on the spot.

However, the city's safety and security MMC JP Smith said they are using existing national legislation to seize errant drivers' vehicles.

Police Minister Bheki Cele is also in Cape Town and is expected to weigh into Thursday's taxi talks, too.