WATCH: TUT students take to the streets over NSFAS payment system

JOHANNESBURG - A group of students from the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) marched along the streets of the Pretoria CBD, voicing frustrations over the National Student Financial Aid Scheme's (NSFAS) direct funding system.

TUT student are marching along the streets of Pretoria CBD. They are demonstrating against NSFAS’ direct payment system. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/XHoeZK7fRK ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 3, 2023

As they marched through the streets of the capital city, the students called for the Education Department to intervene and fix issues faced by NSFAS students.

President of TUT’s student representative council (SRC) Keamogetswe Masike said they are tired of being ignored and will take their grievances to the streets.

“It can’t be that students are going to class on empty stomachs while they are also given a task to pass and do well in their exams.”

He said their protest would continue until their demands are met.

The students are marching to the Pretoria West Police Station to open a case against NSFAS. pic.twitter.com/O3ZOXayFlZ ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 3, 2023

The students said they are tired of being ignored. They’ve vowed to continue protesting until they are heard. pic.twitter.com/NQesWOeOAM ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 3, 2023

TUT is not the only institution that took to the streets on Thursday, as students from the Durban University of Technology also protested over similar issues with the funding scheme.