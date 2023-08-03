Truck looted on N12 near Eldorado Park as Slovo Park residents ramp up protests

Police said that they were aware of the looting incident and more officials were being dispatched to the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - Slovo Park residents appear to be intensifying their protests on Thursday morning and angry residents have now looted a truck on the N12 highway near Eldorado Park.

The angry group of residents took to the streets on Monday and Tuesday over years of failing service delivery in the area.

So far, a vehicle was set alight and one teenager has died as a result of the demonstrations turning violent.

In the Slovo Park area there is a protest in action on the N12 near the Pedestrian Bridge between Klipspruit Valley Road and the Golden Highway – burning tires and rocks across the road

- Please avoid the area – a truck is now being looted #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/Qha9Iflncv ' EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) August 3, 2023

But one Slovo Park resident told Eyewitness News that the police presence was not enough.

"Law enforcement needs to also come to the party. They need become proactive and not reactive. I mean this morning we had one vehicle after we complained. How can one police vehicle man a situation that has been volatile for the past few days?"