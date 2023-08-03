Some services remain closed due to Samwu protest in Tshwane

The union said workers are owed a 3.5% salary increase from 2021 and a 5.4% increase that should have been implemented last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Some services in the City of Tshwane remain suspended following protests by employees affiliated with union South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu).

The workers downed tools last week over wage increases. The protest has continued since then despite the city stating that it does not have the funds to increase salaries.

While tensions are cooling off, and workers are no longer gathering outside Tshwane House, the city said some had not yet returned to work.

This continues to have an impact on some of the city's services.

The City of Tshwane said that while some services had been restored in some areas, critical facilities such as clinics remained closed in some parts of the city.

The Samwu strike was interdicted by the Labour Court last week, declaring the protests illegal.

The workers are demanding a 5.4% wage increase, and for the city to pay an outstanding 3.5% wage increase from 2021.

The city's Areyeng Bus suspended operations last week following vandalism incidents and operations are still not yet up and running again.

It said while its teams were responding to power and water outages, it may take some time for the work to be completed as it had a limited number of staff working at the moment.

Samwu said it was currently consulting its lawyers on a way forward.

