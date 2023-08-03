Slovo Park protests: N12 closed off, motorists urged to use alternative routes

The freeway is closed off between Klipspruit Valley Road and Golden Highway and JMPD has advised motorists to use Nirvana Drive through Lenasia and main road through Eldorado Park as alternative routes.

JOHANNESBURG - The N12 highway in Eldorado Park remains blocked off to motorists as tensions remain high during the Slovo Park protests.

Some residents of the area have taken to the streets nearly every day this week, demanding that the City of Johannesburg attends to their service delivery issues.

They say they haven't had running water for a prolonged period of time, which has impacted sanitation in the area.

Earlier this week, a teenager died and a vehicle was set on fire as the demonstrations intensified.

And on Thursday, the protestors looted a truck in yet another attempt to get the city's attention.

“The situation is tense. The freeway is currently closed off between Klipspruit Valley Road and Golden Highway as officers divert vehicles away from their closure…Motorists are advised to use Nirvana Drive through Lenasia and Main Road through Eldorado Park as alternative routes,” said JMPD’s Xolani Fihla.