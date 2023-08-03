Senzo Meyiwa trial: Mthokozisi Thwala set to return to the stand

Senzo Meyiwa's longtime friend testified in the first trial earlier this year but was called to rehash his version of events after proceedings recently started from scratch.

JOHANNESBURG - Senzo Meyiwa’s longtime friend Mthokozisi Thwala is expected back on the stand on Thursday morning as the footballer’s murder trial continues.

Thwala testified in the first trial earlier this year but was called to rehash his version of events after proceedings recently started from scratch.

Thwala has stuck to his story, telling the court that the former Bafana Bafana captain was shot during an altercation with two alleged intruders in Vosloorus in 2014.

While five men are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder, Thwala said police tried to pin the shooting on him.

He told the court that two officers at a police station in Pretoria took turns in beating him, trying to solicit a confession about his part in the footballer’s murder.

But he maintained his innocence.

During his testimony in chief, State prosecutor George Baloyi asked Thwala about the controversial second docket.

“Do you know if a docket was opened against you or other people in the house?”

To which Thwala answered: “No, I don’t know.”

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) parked a second docket believed to have prima facie evidence against Meyiwa’s circle of friends.

It’s understood the docket carries murder charges against Kelly Khumalo, Zandi and Gladness Khumalo, as well as Thwala and two other friends.

