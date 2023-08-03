Sars denies Kieswetter met Ramaphosa over EFF gala dinner attendees' tax affairs

During a media briefing held on Wednesday, EFF leader Julius Malema accused Ramaphosa of giving Kieswetter instructions to investigate the recently-held EFF gala dinner.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has denied claims that its commissioner, Edward Kieswetter, and President Cyril Ramaphosa met up to discuss the tax affairs of an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) event.

During a media briefing held on Wednesday, EFF leader Julius Malema accused Ramaphosa of giving Kieswetter instructions to investigate the recently-held EFF gala dinner.

Last weekend at the EFF's 10th birthday celebrations, Malema also claimed Sars was "harassing" his family, hoping to find something unlawful to hold against him.

READ MORE:

- 428 EFF public reps banned from birthday celebration to face disciplinary action

- EFF leader Malema dismisses claims that Shivambu conspiring against him

Sars said that it does not get involved in party politics matters.

In a statement released on Friday, the revenue service said Kieswetter has made it abundantly clear that if there was ever any undue influence on his work, he would immediately resign from his position rather than undermine his oath in office.

The revenue service said it's mandated to rebuild the revenue of the state lawfully and ethically and not to get involved in any political affairs.

The tax collecting authority has backed up Kieswetter's reputation and has urged citizens not to spread any more unsupported allegations made against it.