Santaco suspends taxi operations in Cape Town with immediate effect

This comes after taxi drivers and the City of Cape Town law enforcement officials engaged in a physical altercation at the station, bringing traffic to a standstill.

CAPE TOWN - Taxi commuters across the Western Cape will find themselves stranded as the provincial taxi leadership has decided to stop all operations on Thursday.

Taxi operators are currently meeting in Makhaza, in Khayelitsha, to discuss this week’s violent clashes involving taxi drivers and City of Cape Town law enforcement officials.

This week’s impoundments of minibus taxis led to a protest by taxi drivers at the Cape Town station deck on Tuesday afternoon.

Chaos broke out and police used stun grenades to disperse the gathering crowd.

At least 27 taxi drivers were arrested during the commotion.

The leadership of SANTACO at national level and all levels of the Western Cape province as supported by civil society and other formations are gathered for a community meeting during which the leadership will announce how they intend to resolve the stand off with City of CT. pic.twitter.com/b8HAgilvb2 ' SANTACO (@SA_Taxis) August 3, 2023

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Western Cape has taken a decision to stop all taxi operations in Cape Town and across the province with immediate effect.

This means from Thursday afternoon, taxi commuters will have to find alternative transport to get to their various destinations.

Santaco provincial chairperson Mandla Hermanus said the stayaway would continue until next week Wednesday.

“But members must expect that going forward we might just meet with all the regional chairpersons and announce a day of stayaway.”

Hermanus added that they had had enough of government’s ill-treatment of the taxi industry.