Samwu strike: City of Tshwane issues letters of intent to dismiss 41 workers

This comes after City of Tshwane employees affiliated with Samwu vowed not to return to work until their demands were met. They want a salary increase between 3.5% and 5.4%.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has issued letters of intent to dismiss 41 of its employees as some workers are still on strike over wage increases.

This follows days of protests by workers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) that have led to major service delivery challenges in the city.

The city said residents in Tshwane are still not receiving critical services, including access to health care as the protesting workers were intimidating working staff.

The city said the workers are in contempt of the court interdict that was issued by the Labour Court and has left the city's management with no choice but to dismiss the members.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba: “Residents of Tshwane cannot be held at ransom by striking workers who continue to prevent their colleagues from carrying out their duties. Majority of workers report for duty but are prevented, intimidated and victimised by the striking workers.”