Ramaphosa wishes hospitalised Buthelezi a speedy recovery

The Zulu traditional prime minister is currently in ICU after being in hospital for almost a week.

FILE: Mangosuthu Buthelezi arrives to address thousands of supporters at the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) elections manifesto launch at The Chatsworth Stadium, outside the city of Durban on March 10, 2019. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP
03 August 2023 07:01

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his well wishes to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The Buthelezi family said the senior prince’s situation had not improved.

President Ramaphosa said the Buthelezi family had briefed him about the senior stateman’s health.

The president was informed that Buthelezi was now in the intensive care unit.

Ramaphosa has wished the Zulu traditional prime minister a speedy recovery.

While the two belong to two different political parties, they appeared to share a cordial relationship.

It was also Ramaphosa’s presidency that recognised King Misuzulu in terms of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act.

