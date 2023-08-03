Presidency concerned about heightened illegal mining & violence it causes

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said it’s too early to claim that the situation is being exacerbated by the actions of the police.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency said it’s concerned not only by the proliferation of illegal mining but by the violence it’s causing.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said it’s too early to claim that the situation is being exacerbated by the actions of the police.

Addressing the media on Thursday on the president’s upcoming engagements - Magwenya said significant resources were set aside to address the problem.

Turf wars by illegal miners have led to the deaths of several zama zamas, as fed up residents of Riverlea protest against the miners whom they claim are burrowing right beneath their properties.

READ: Five killed in zama zama wars - Police

As the police clamp down on illegal miners, Magwenya said the loss of lives is concerning.

"We are equally encouraged, though, by the progress that the South African Police Services are making in this regard. A number of arrests have been effected. Between April last year and March this year, about 1,199 illegal miners have been arrested to date."

Magwenya said the issue of illegal mining is a complex one that won’t be resolved overnight.

"What we need to appreciate now, is that it’s a matter that’s being attended to and it’s a matter that’s being attended to with the urgency that it deserves, with commensurate resources to the challenge."

Magwenya has given the assurance that the issue has the attention of government at the very highest level.

He said police are staking out hotspot areas as part of the government’s clamp down on the vandalism of infrastructure.