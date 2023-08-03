Police special task force raids Zamimpilo informal settlement in Riverlea

Earlier this week, protests turned violent as angry community members clashed with police about what they say was the police's inability to root out illegal miners from the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Police raids in Riverlea continued overnight as the special task force swept through the Zamimpilo informal settlement area.

Over the weekend, fierce fighting between rival zama zama gangs resulted in the deaths of five people.

Over the weekend, fierce fighting between rival zama zama gangs resulted in the deaths of five people.

At least one civilian was killed by a stray bullet since the shootings intensified last week.

On Monday, Police Minister Bheki Cele asked community members to hold him accountable if he hadn't handled the situation within 24 hours.

A video has since been shared on social media, showing what's believed to be zama zamas taunting authorities.

"Tell them to send the police, tell them we are waiting for them. I heard the police raided a group of Shangaan zama zamas and were yelling: 'Police! Police!' I will teach them a lesson."

In the recent raids, police have arrested around 40 people.

WATCH: Riverlea update: SAPS elite unit arrest Zama Zamas