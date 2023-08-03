Opening corruption case against NSFAS is a last resort, says TUT SRC

This is in relation to the financial aid scheme’s new payment system that students deem unreliable due to frequent technical glitches.

JOHANNESBURG - Student representatives at the Tshwane University Technology (TUT) said they will march to the Pretoria West Police Station on Friday to open a case of corruption against the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

This is in relation to the financial aid scheme’s new payment system that distributes allowances to beneficiaries through the eZaga banking app.

The institution’s student representative council (SRC) said this has made it even more difficult for students to access their funds.

WATCH: TUT students take to the streets over Nsfas payment system

They took to the streets of Pretoria CBD on Thursday afternoon calling for the new payment method to be scratched.

President of the Tshwane University of Technology SRC Keamogetswe Masike said opening a case against NSFAS was their last resort as they had tried other channels to raise concerns over the new payment system.

"We have written to the public protector, and we have taken the matter to Parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education, seeking intervention on this matter."

Masike said the company working with Nsfas to distribute allowances should be probed.

"We are opening a case because this is corruption, it's an institutionalised form of corruption. One, the company that has been appointed doesn't have a credible experience in the financial structure."

But the financial aid scheme said it would continue to use the payment method - citing deliberate acts to discredit the payment platform.