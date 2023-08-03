Office will cooperate fully with SIU probe, says KZN Premier Dube-Ncube

On Wednesday, the SIU announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa had given the unit the go-ahead to investigate serious allegations of malpractice in the premier's office.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said her office would cooperate fully with the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) to ensure all investigations were finalised timeously.

On Wednesday, the SIU announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa had given the unit the go-ahead to investigate serious allegations of malpractice in the premier's office.

The SIU said the probe would look into allegations of unlawful and improper conduct that had been taking place for the past 13 years.

The SIU's Kaizer Kganyago: "The investigation will also look to see if there was any unauthorised, irregular, or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the Office of the Premier in KZN or losses suffered by the provincial office or the state."

Dube-Ncube said her office had just received a clean audit report for the last financial year and insisted the province was run ethically.

KwaZulu-Natal's head of communications, Bongi Gwala: "The premier said that her office has committed themselves to leading a transparent, ethical and accountable provincial government, and in that regard, we welcome any probe into any activity covering any period relating to the KwaZulu-Natal office of the premier."