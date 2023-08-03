Meyiwa murder trial: Defence accuses State witness of contradictory testimony

Senzo Meyiwa’s close friend Mthokozisi Thwala took to the witness stand for a second day as the high-profile trial continues.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Charles Mnisi, has accused the State’s sixth witness of making contradictory and inconsistent statements about the night the footballer was killed.

Meyiwa’s close friend Mthokozisi Thwala took to the witness stand on Thursday, for a second day as the high-profile trial continues.

He has testified that the Bafana Bafana captain was shot in a scuffle with two intruders during an alleged robbery in Vosloorus in 2014.

Another witness - Khaya Ngcatshe – previously told the court that the footballer had not received medical care when he arrived at the scene.

During Mnisi’s cross-examination, Thwala denied previous witness testimony that Meyiwa was left unattended while he lay gasping for air after the shooting.

"Maybe when he came in, he (neighbour Khaya Ngcatshe) came in when I had gone to assist Tumelo (Madlala) because there was no way I was going to come into the house, leave my friend and go and sit in the toilet," said Thwala.

"I’m putting it to Mr Thwala that as the questions are coming, you're trying to tailor your version that is contradictory to what Mr Ngcatshe had said to suit the narrative you trying to give to this court," said Mnisi.

State prosecutor George Baloyi objected to the line of questioning.

"Is there any basis to make this breathtaking statement to the witness? We submit that there isn’t," said Baloyi.

"Is it material [that] Senzo was lying in the dining passage right next to the TV or he was lying near the arch because the truth of the matter is that he was shot? If it’s material then fine, you can pursue that line of questioning," said Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng.

"I’m not sure if the court has made prima facie evidence that it is not material," said Mnisi.

"No, that’s why I said if it is material then you can continue on the line," said the judge.