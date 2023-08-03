Lady R investigative report will be completed on Friday: Presidency

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the investigation led by retired judge Phineas Mojapelo was concluded on the 18th of July.

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency said a report by an independent panel on the investigation into the docking of the Russian cargo vessel - Lady R - will be completed on Friday.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the investigation led by retired Judge Phineas Mojapelo was concluded on the 18 July 2023.

The investigation was sparked by claims that South African arms were smuggled on board the vessel when it docked in Simon’s Town in December.

Magwenya said a late submission caused a slight delay in concluding the investigation – but Judge Mojapelo did not request an extension.