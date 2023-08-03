IN PICS: EC Health Dept briefly shuts 3 hospitals due to gale force winds

The Eastern Cape Department of Health said the number of affected health facilities went up to 78, adding that repairs were under way.

JOHANNESBURG - The number of healthcare facilities damaged by the recent gale force winds in the Eastern Cape has increased to 78.



The South African Weather Service issued a level five warning for disruptive winds and heavy rain for the province over the weekend.

PICS, VIDEO: Eastern Cape harsh weather destruction

The winds blew off the roof tops of many facilities, destroying electricity lines and water pipelines heavily impacting health services.

The provincial health department said three hospitals were severely affected, leading to their temporary closure.

Spokesperson Yonela Dedeka said repairs are under way: "Seventy-five facilities have minor to moderate damage and repairs are under way to avoid disrupting services for a long time. The hospitals that have been closed are being prioritised."