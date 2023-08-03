Expanding the digital economy must benefit the whole of society - Gungubele

As a precursor to the BRICS summit to be held in Johannesburg later this month, communications ministers are meeting in Cape Town on Thursday to find ways to collaborate in the sector.

CAPE TOWN - Communications Minister Mondli Gungubele says it’s imperative that expanding the digital economy benefits the whole of society.

He told information technology businesses from BRICS nations - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - that government recognised the importance of small and medium business enterprises in the reconstruction of the economy.

Minister Gungubele said that South Africa’s ICT sector continued to demonstrate resilience and steady growth despite the country’s difficult socio-economic circumstances.

And South Africa remains a destination for ICT investors on the continent.

In 2021, the sector generated R243.6 billion worth of revenue.

"Rapid technological change without an inclusive development and strategic orientation risks entrenching existing inequalities, while introducing new ones."

Government plans to connect 5.8 million households to the Internet through its broadband programme, SA Connect.

"A whole of government and a whole of society approach is needed to bridge the digital divide and ensure that ICTs benefit everyone and address the needs of the most vulnerable in society."

Gungubele said its communications ministers hope that this BRICS forum would give rise to greater business-to-business cooperation in the ICT sector.