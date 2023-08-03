DUT students vow to continue with protest until their NSFAS demands are met

Students demonstrated near the Steve Biko Campus over the funding scheme's monthly allowances - which they say they haven't been able to use owing to a number of issues.

DURBAN - Durban University of Technology (DUT) students took to the streets to protest over allowance issues on Thursday.

Some students said while they had received their National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) monthly allowances, they were not able to use it, blaming the new NSFAS payment system.

The group, most of them from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Students Command gathered next to DUT's Steve Biko Campus.

[WATCH] Students at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) most of them members of the @EFFStudents, are now gathering next to the Steve Biko Campus to protest over #NSFAS issues. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/1RGq6E7bVz ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 3, 2023

The road was strewn with rubble, with some tyres having been set alight.

Student leader Siyanda Mpontshana spoke to Eyewitness News.

“Majority of our students only received R3 and R4, some received R650 instead of R 1, 650. When students try to purchase food using the card, it declines and says insufficient funds.”

The students said they would stay on the picket lines until their demands are met.