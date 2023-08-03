Go

DUT students vow to continue with protest until their NSFAS demands are met

Students demonstrated near the Steve Biko Campus over the funding scheme's monthly allowances - which they say they haven't been able to use owing to a number of issues.

Durban University of Technology (DUT) students protested over NSFAS monthly allowance issues on 03 August 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Nhlanhla Mabaso
03 August 2023 14:44

DURBAN - Durban University of Technology (DUT) students took to the streets to protest over allowance issues on Thursday.

Some students said while they had received their National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) monthly allowances, they were not able to use it, blaming the new NSFAS payment system.

The group, most of them from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Students Command gathered next to DUT's Steve Biko Campus.

The road was strewn with rubble, with some tyres having been set alight.

Student leader Siyanda Mpontshana spoke to Eyewitness News.

“Majority of our students only received R3 and R4, some received R650 instead of R 1, 650. When students try to purchase food using the card, it declines and says insufficient funds.”

The students said they would stay on the picket lines until their demands are met.

