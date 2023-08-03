Disbarred advocate Teffo to spend weekend behind bars

The former defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was arrested on Tuesday and charged with fraud, trespassing, assault and malicious damage to property.

JOHANNESBURG - Disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo will spend the weekend behind bars after his criminal case was remanded to Monday.

Teffo made his first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon.

The State prosecutor said Malesela Teffo refused to have his fingerprints taken or share his address with the investigating officers.

In response, Teffo’s defence lawyer Nombeko Mabena said her client did this because he feared for his life.

"The manner in which he has been manhandled by the arresting officers. The way he has been arrested and the utterances by the arresting officers make him be afraid and scared."

Mabena argued that Teffo had been kept in police custody for over 48 hours without being charged - which was against the law.

However, the magistrate said it would be improper to release Teffo without his address being confirmed.

The case was postponed to Monday for address confirmation and a possible bail hearing.