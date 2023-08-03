KZN Dept welcomes life sentence handed to Minenhle Mkhize's killer

Councillor Minenhle Mkhize was killed in a hail of bullets outside his home in Clifdale back in January 2022.

DURBAN - The Department of Community Safety in KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed the life sentence handed to the convicted killer of Cliffadale councillor, Minenhle Mkhize.

On Wednesday, the Durban High Court sentenced Mxolisi Gcabashe for the murder.

Mkhize was shot outside his home, just two months after he was elected as a councillor in the 2021 local polls.

The department said government was on a mission to show its war against crime.

When the African National Congress councillor was murdered, 15 cartridges were found at the scene.

The court managed to link them to Gcabashe.

On Wednesday, he was handed a life sentence and 29 more years behind bars.

Community Safety MEC Sipho Hlomuka said this should serve as an indication that government was committed to keep criminals out of society.

The province has recorded a number of political killings this year.

Recently, a National Freedom Party councillor was shot and killed in her sleep.