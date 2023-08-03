CT police nab suspect in connection with murder of LEAP officer Toufeeq Williams

Police said that a 40-year-old suspect, who is believed to be a gangster, was nabbed during high-density patrols in Grassy Park on Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN - South African Police Service (SAPS) detectives have made a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of a LEAP officer in Mitchells Plain.

Police said that a 40-year-old suspect, who is believed to be a gangster, was nabbed during high-density patrols in Grassy Park on Thursday morning.

The 37-year-old officer, Toufeeq Williams, was shot and killed in gang crossfire while walking with his daughter in Beacon Valley on Sunday.

He was off-duty at the time.

Cape Town Police's Andre Traut: "Investigation led detectives to make an identification of the suspect and that he was being harboured by fellow gang members in the Grassy Park policing area. This information was relayed to Grassy Park police, who heeded to the call of duty and conducted high-density patrols in a bid to bring the suspect to book."