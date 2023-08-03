Construction of temporary police station in Makhaza finally underway

It comes eight years after recommendations by the Khayelitsha commission of inquiry into policing in 2013.

CAPE TOWN - The construction of a temporary police station in Makhaza in Khayelitsha in Cape Town is finally underway.

After numerous delays, the groundwork was set to start in November last year but was again pushed back by a few months.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and South African police top brass attended a sod-turning event at the police station's construction site on Wednesday.

Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya said that the construction of a permanent building was expected to be finished in the next two years.

However, Sibiya said that they expected to open the temporary structure soon.

"The day has at least come where we are now starting the development of Makhaza, and we're hopeful that before the end of this year, we'll be opening the police station. So, we're here, we have witnessed that the services will be coming nearer."

Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson, Ndithini Tyhido, said he hoped the community of Makhaza would finally get proper policing services.

"We commit ourselves Minister Cele that we will protect this station, we will protect the buildings, the yard and the police members working in it. We are hoping that these developments would become community centres of excellence."