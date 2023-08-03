CoJ aiming to repair Bree Street blast damage within 18 months

Last month, a gas explosion on the busy street claimed one life and left over 40 people injured.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg says its working to repair the damage on Bree Street within 18 months.

City officials provided an update to residents on Wednesday on its latest findings on the explosion.

Parts of the street have been closed off to traffic as investigations into where the gas came from continue.

City manager, Floyd Brink, said that they would ensure the street was reopened as soon as possible.

"I can assure you it will not take 18 months. As a city, we are trying to show you how much we can do with little time."

While this is the case, Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has urged residents not to put pressure on the city to ensure the repairs were done well.

"The priority of the inner city has become top of the agenda, across the board, across all departments. So, we are not just doing what we can, we are putting our best foot forward."