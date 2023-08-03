Cape Town taxi strike leaves commuters in Limbo with trains services halted

A few Golden Arrow buses are trying to accommodate thousands of stranded commuters here at the Cape Town bus terminus.

CAPE TOWN - The strike by taxi operators in Cape Town has led to growing concerns around public transport and the safety of commuters.

Thousands of people were stranded at public transport points on Thursday afternoon.

A few Golden Arrow buses tried to accommodate thousands of commuters at the Cape Town bus terminus.

To compound the frustration of commuters, trains also cancelled services and there was not a single taxi in sight at the station deck taxi rank.

This meant that the Cape Town train station was also filled with further scores of stranded commuters who had no clue about how they would make it home.

South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said its decision to suspend all taxi operations in Cape Town and across the province with immediate effect was due to the Western Cape government's ill-treatment of the taxi industry.

It also pulled out of the provincial transport task team, initially formed to deal with the Western Cape's public transport woes.

The council's provincial chairperson Mandla Hermanus said the stayaway would continue until next week Wednesday.

At the same time, the Western Cape Transport MEC, Richardo Mackenzie expressed shock to Sanataco’s decision to pull out from the provincial transport task team.

According to the MEC, Santaco displayed impatience for the processes that were being discussed in the task team.

He further pleaded with Santaco to cooperate with the provincial government.

“We are very worried about the impact on commuters. We have spoken with Golden Arrow bus services this morning, we’ve spoken with Prasa who will put in additional services this evening, our colleagues in the City of Cape Town. Our provincial police oversight committee is also working with Saps to ensure commuters travel to and from work safely. But we urge Santaco, please come back to the negotiation table.”