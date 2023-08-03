Cape Town man sentenced to life imprisonment for wife's murder

Babsy Ntamehlo was sentenced in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - As we mark the start of Women's Month, a Cape Town man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his estranged wife.

Nosicelo Tsipa was found dead in Fisantekraal near Durbanville in October 2020.

Ntamehlo killed his estranged wife following a dispute over a Reconstruction and Development Programme

(RDP) house.

Tsipa's charred body was discovered in a shallow grave next to the Mossel Bank River, in Fisantekraal, after community members followed the trek of a wheelie bin which was heard and seen being pushed by the accused in the early morning hours of 7 October 2020.

Ntamehlo was found guilty of the heinous crimes in October last year.

The court heard that Ntamehlo physically abused his wife to the extent that the deceased applied for two protection orders.

While handing down sentencing, the court ordered the RDP house be forfeited to the couple’s child, who's still a minor.