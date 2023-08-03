2 Golden Arrow buses set alight at Nyanga bus terminus

Details around the incident are unclear and the motive is unconfirmed, but it comes amid conflict between the taxi industry and authorities in the City of Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Two Golden Arrow buses have been set alight at the Nyanga bus terminus.

Details around the incident are unclear and the motive is unconfirmed, but it comes amid conflict between the taxi industry and authorities.

"We are on very high alert and working closely with our law enforcement partners. We intend to operate until all passengers have been assisted. As of Thursday afternoon at 2 pm, we are operating all of our Nyanga services from Nyanga SAPS as a precautionary measure" said Golden Arrow's Bronwynne Dyke-Beyer.

MyCiTi bus services have also been suspended in Khayelitsha due to safety concerns.

Metrorail's Zino Mihi said the rail operator is also putting contingency measures in place.

"In anticipation of the taxi strike, Metrorail Western Cape will do its utmost to transport every commuter at our stations. No one will be left behind. This is an accepted and common practice in public transport as Santaco had come through for commuters when Metrorail had challenges."

The decision to withdraw services was taken at a Santaco meeting in Khayelitsha to discuss this week's conflict between taxi drivers and City of Cape Town law enforcement officers in the Cape Town CBD.

Impoundments led to a protest at the Cape Town station deck rank on Tuesday afternoon and in response, police used stun grenades and arrested 27 taxi drivers.

"The city is making sure that we are unable to provide the very same service, that is clear by them having impounded over 6, 000 vehicles in a space of six months. Over 1 000 vehicles every month are taken off the road by the City of Cape Town. So we might as well park them at home," said Santaco Western Cape chairperson Mandla Hermanus.