WC Santaco to discuss impact of CT by-laws on taxi operations after CBD clashes

This follows clashes between taxi operators, law enforcement officers and the SAPS in the Cape Town CBD on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Taxi umbrella body Santaco in the Western Cape said it would meet on Thursday to discuss the impact of the by-laws on taxi operations.

This follows clashes between taxi operators, law enforcement officers and the SAPS in the Cape Town CBD on Tuesday.

Angry taxi operators staged a protest at the entrance of the station deck taxi rank after several of their vehicles were impounded.

The City of Cape Town is accusing operators of assaulting a traffic officer during the impoundments.

There are reports that a taxi industry stay away is on the cards for next week.

Taxi drivers are unhappy with the new by-laws affecting their operations, calling them harsh.

Several operators were arrested during Tuesday's protest in the Cape Town CBD.

Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie: "Members had to use stun grenades in efforts to disperse the unruly taxi operators in order to restore stability in the area. In the process, the members arrested some of the protestors."

Pojie said that officers would remain on high alert in the area to monitor the situation.

WATCH: SAPS and CPT taxi drivers clash in CBD after taxi impound operation