WC Santaco, National Taxi Alliance to meet over latest impoundments

Chaos erupted in the CBD on Tuesday afternoon, where angry taxi operators staged a protest at the entrance of the station deck taxi rank after a number of vehicles were impounded.

CAPE TOWN - Amid claims of a possible mass taxi stay away, Cape Town taxi officials said that a meeting had been scheduled for Thursday following violent clashes between taxi operators, law enforcement officers and police.

Chaos erupted in the CBD on Tuesday afternoon, where angry taxi operators staged a protest at the entrance of the station deck taxi rank after a number of vehicles were impounded.

They're unhappy with a new by-law affecting their operations.

Taxi council Santaco in the Western Cape and the National Taxi Alliance have confirmed members will meet before the weekend to discuss the latest impoundments.

Traffic officers impounded 15 public transport vehicles resulting in a blockade by taxi drivers.

Tuesday's situation quickly turned volatile after a traffic officer was assaulted and other officers came under fire, with them lobbing stun grenades and tear gas in response.

The National Taxi Alliance's Theo Malele: "No amount of violence can resolve issues. Only dialogue can make us a better people."

Minibuses are operating their routes normally on Wednesday morning, while police say several operators remain in custody.

WATCH: SAPS and CPT taxi drivers clash in CBD after taxi impound operation