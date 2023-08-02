SIU to probe alleged maladministration in KZN premier's office

In April 2007 and July this year, allegations were made against the premier related to unlawful and improper conduct.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) the green light to probe serious allegations of maladministration in the office of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

This follows allegations against the premier related to unlawful and improper conduct that allegedly took place between April in 2007 and July of this year.

The details of the allegations have not been outlined.

But the SIU said the investigation is set to focus on the spending of her office to see if there’s been any unauthorised or irregular expenditure.

The unit will also be investigating Dube-Ncube's decision to appoint a consultant to support six provincial priority programmes - including wellness and anti-poverty projects.