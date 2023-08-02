SERI condemns force used by police during Slovo Park protest

Residents of Slovo Park took to the streets on Monday in protest over prolonged poor service delivery in the area. A 16-year-old boy was fatally wounded in the process.

JOHANNESBURG - The Socio-Economic Rights Institute (SERI) has condemned the force police used against the Slovo Park protestors following the death of a 16-year-old boy.

On Monday, angry residents from the informal settlement took to the streets over the prolonged failure of basic services in the area.

The demonstrations took a violent turn after the protestors started throwing stones and police retaliated with rubber bullets.

It is unknown if the teenager was participating in the protests or was just passing by when he was fatally wounded.

SERI said that police failed to de-escalate a long-running problem in the area as they resorted to rubber bullets and gas to contain the group.

The institute said residents of the community have been trying to draw attention to the lack of water and sanitation delivery in the settlement for years, claiming their pleas remain unanswered.

The organisation said that poor sanitation in the area has resulted in some deaths in the community.

“At the moment, they currently use pit latrines which have been the cause of deaths of several minors over the years and the City of Johannesburg has simply failed to take their needs seriously,” said the organisation’s Thato Masiangoako.

Police said that they are investigating the cause of the teenager’s death, but the organisation said the root of the problem still needs to be addressed by the city.

