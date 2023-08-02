Senzo Meyiwa trial: Defence lawyer tries to discredit cellphone data

Cellphone analyst Moses Mabasa was brought in as another expert witness to testify on data collected in the run-up to and aftermath of the high-profile murder.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa trial has tried to discredit cellphone data admitted to the record as evidence as the State’s fifth witness takes the stand.

Cellphone analyst Moses Mabasa was brought in as another expert witness to testify on data collected in the run-up to and aftermath of the high-profile murder.

Meyiwa was killed in what’s believed to be a botched robbery in Vosloorus in 2014.

Mabasa said he found images of a gun and another high-calibre rifle on accused number 3 Mthobisi Mncube’s phone.

Witnesses at the house where Meyiwa was killed, previously told the court that one of the two intruders was armed and had dreadlocks.

Mncube’s defence lawyer, Charles Mnisi, conceded that his client did fit part of the profile given by witnesses of the unknown second intruder.

"Sir, let me put yourself at ease. You know the gentleman you have just identified, the gentleman in the photo that is flighted there now, who is on the right side is actually accused 3 in court right now. There’s no doubt about that."

Mabasa: "OK."

Judge: "Are you putting it to him?"

Mnisi: "I’m putting his mind at ease."

Judge: "Are you putting it to him that the person in that photo is in court."

Mnisi: "That it’s accused number 3."

Judge: "Is that so?"

Mnisi: "Yes, that’s accused number 3."

Mnisi is expected to wrap up his cross-examination of Mabasa on Wednesday morning before a new witness is called.