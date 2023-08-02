Santaco says taxis to operate normally on Wednesday after CT CBD clashes

Chaos erupted in the CBD on Tuesday afternoon when taxi operators, law enforcement officers and police members clashed.

CAPE TOWN - Taxi umbrella body Santaco in the Western Cape said that Cape Town commuters could expect taxis to operate normally on Wednesday morning.

Angry taxi operators staged a protest at the entrance of the station deck taxi rank after a number of vehicles were impounded.

They're unhappy with new by-laws affecting their operations.

The taxi council's Mandla Hermanus: "There are no engagements with the City of Cape Town and law enforcement but what we will do as an industry, we will convene and map a way forward."

Police have confirmed several taxi operators have been arrested.

