Riverlea residents feel imprisoned as zama zamas dig beneath their homes

Residents who spoke with Eyewitness News believe they frequently hear noises coming from below the surface.

JOHANNESBURG - Riverlea residents say they’ve become prisoners in their own homes as the spate of shootings related to illegal mining has left the community fearing their shadows.

While the police have arrested at least 20 zama zamas (illegal miners) as part of their operation to restore peace to the area, south of Joburg, the issue runs much deeper.

Sounds of voices and digging beneath homes are often heard by residents - who are adamant that the zama zamas are operating right beneath their feet.

READ:

- Police arrest over 20 undocumented nationals in Riverlea

- 'We're not safe anymore': Riverlea activist says zama zamas have taken over area

- ’Shoot to kill’: Riverlea residents call for military deployment amid protest

“I’m telling you; I’m hearing voices and chopping; you know like digging.”

Riverlea resident Theresa Gawrage paints an eerie picture of hearing voices beneath her home at odd hours in the morning.

And she’s not the only one. Many residents Eyewitness News spoke to claim they often hear noises coming from beneath the surface.

“I’m hearing this chopping; I’m not imagining it - let me sit up. Then I sit up and I’m still hearing it. It’s almost like it’s coming up, it’s not from around type of thing. So, I said to her, they’re digging underground. We’re going to lay here in our houses and we’re going to fall in underground one day.”

Having lived in the area for more than 40 years, Gawarge said the issue of zama zamas only began escalating in recent years.